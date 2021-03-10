Stolen Trailer Was Going to Help Family in Need

Bryan who would steal from a church?

Tonight - the folks at 'first baptist' are asking that too.

The good news is the whole thing was caught on camera.

It's good to see you again..

I'm bryan mudd.

That trailer went missing last night..

And kamc's 'wes rapaport' talked with church leaders today - about the crime.

Wes bryan-- you can imagine the surprise for church officials when they discovered one of their trailers was taken..

The kicker-- they were going to use it to help a family in need... dean johnson/first baptist church it had a lot of uses, so we had it safely locked up.

This is what folks at first baptist church call-- the fleet... staff noticed something was missing thursday morning... dean johnson/first baptist church we saw a vehicle, a pickup, a red pickup, with a white bed, drive in, load it up police say the truck the suspect used-- has been found-- but the trailer-- still missing... dean johnson/first baptist church it did have locks on it, so they managed to get around the locks somehow, and they drove off, with our trailer.

Police say the trailer was taken just before 6:30 p-m from the church-- at broadway and vernon dean johnson/first baptist church you always wonder how people can steal from a church.

Business administrator dean johnson says the trailer was recently purchased to help build a home for a family-- among other things... dean johnson/first baptist church we have several vehicles and a couple of trailers, but that trailer specifically is set up so that we go down to the valley usually during spring break and build a house for a family who doesn't have any place to live.

Johnson doesn't know who took the trailer-- but says he hopes they drop it back off... dean johnson/first baptist church i think they see the big church, the big building, and they may think 'well they can buy another one.'

We have a really good use for it, i'm not sure why you might need it, but we have a good use for it, we'd like to have our trailer back.

Wes by the way-- lpd says the truck that was used in the crime-- came back as stolen... if you know where that missing trailer might be-- or have any information that might help police-- give crime line a call at 741-1000... you can stay anonymous if you'd like bryan... bryan wes, a brief car chase through central lubbock this afternoon..