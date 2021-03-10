Rock Island girls beat Alleman

With dan vasko."

At the beginning of every season---coaches typically set goals for their team---and it almost always starts with winning their conference.

Well that's exactly what the rock island girls aimed for this year---and they had a chance to take the conference title tonight versus alleman.

The rocks a perfect 7-0 in the western big six heading into this one.1.brea beal in the paint2.chrislyn carr finds justice edell 3.carr with the nice move---from downtown--9 points4.beal pull up three--she had 19 poiints 5.alleman battling---gabbi loiz with the put back 6.dellaney anderson wide open three7.mariah anderson quick mid range shot rocky wins it--- they clinch their