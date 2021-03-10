Do you own your digital content?

Marci looks into if you own your digital content or not

You probably own a lot of digital merchandise.

Everything from books to musics to movies.

((kevin)) but here's a question ---do you really own of the digital content?

((donna)) the answer may shock you.

Marci manley reports on how the government is looking into this issue.

ron giordan (jordan) buys whatever he can in digital form: music, movies, books especially video games to play with his son.

"oh c'mon!"

so, we asked him a simple question: does he think he owns the content once purchased?

ron giordanpurchases digital content "i always thought when i downloaded a video game and you hit the 'buy now' button that you owned it."

professor aaron perzanowski (per-zan-os-ski) co-authored a report that looked into what people thought they were getting when they clicked those 'buy' or 'buy now' buttons for digital content.

Typically, he says, goods are not sold to purchasers but merely licensed.

aaron perzanowski co-author, what we buy when we 'buy now'professor of lawcase western reserve "they often think they have the same sorts of rights that they would have with the physical goods.

So, that would include things like resale, or giving an item away or lending it to a friend or even keeping it forever and often times that's just not true."

depending on the site, content can even be removed under certain circumstances.

We checked leading digital retailers and restrictions are spelled out in the terms and conditions.

ron giordanpurchases digital content "i think terms of usage, that nobody goes through and reads all of these pages of a contract for terms of usage."

it's not reasonable to expect consumers to go through all the legal ease, says professor perzanowski.

But that's not his only concern.

aaron perzanowskico-author, what we buy when we 'buy now' professor of lawcase western reserve "i think the biggest issue for consumers is the disconnect between the marketing language that they encounter in the real world, phrases like 'buy now' or 'own', and the reality of what consumers are getting for their money."

the government is taking notice.

The commerce department internet task force recommends looking into "a list of alternatives to the buy button" that would avoid suggestion of ownership.

And the us patent and trademark office confirms for us that it's planning a meeting on the topic.

aaron perzanowskico-author, what we buy when we 'buy now' professor of lawcase western reserve "the other option, of course, is to actually sell consumers the product they think that sounds good to ron.

But, unless that happens

ron giordan purchases digital content "it sounds like more than likely i should always buy the discs."