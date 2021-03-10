Ashjian explains 'Interim Superintendent' addendum statement

Thursday, we were able to ask board member Brooke Ashjian about it, before the board retreated to its third-consecutive closed-session meeting.

Evan: a school board meeting tonight could decide the fate of superintendent michael hanson.

That meeting...now underway.

Evan: good evening... i'm evan onstot.

Stefani: and i'm stefani booroojian.

Stefani: the fresno unified school board has gone into its third closed session special meeting tonight.

An addendum sent out yesterday... says the board will be discussing considering possible appointment or employment of an interim superintendent.

These meetings come a little more than a month after superintendent michael hanson announced his resignation.

Evan: ksee24's megan rupe was at the last meeting... she's there again tonight... megan the meeting has started, but we understand you spoke with brooke ashjian.

Megan: we did, right before the board took their seats.

Ashjian says this meeting, is just the board and the board's legal counsel... discussing an h-r matter.

Megan: many have speculated that matter revolves around hanson... our cameras caught hanson leaving the building last week... with him... former federal judge oliver wanger.

We were told by district employees hanson was inside the meeting... ashjian says he was not... these meetings are just the board.

Ashjian also says the statement on the addendum, is sort of provisional... here's what he had to say when we asked him if the board is considering bringing in an interim superintendent before august... when hanson is set to leave.

Brooke ashjian, fresno unified school board president: 1 01 27 you know we haven't even discussed that.

So, that's the purpose of tonight's meeting, if we get into that position, that we have the ability to talk about it as a board, but quite frankly, the issue has not been raised, one bit.

Stefani: hanson's resignation comes in the middle of a federal investigation into the districts spending on construction projects... hanson has denied he's running from anything.

We don't know how long this meeting will go, but the addendum says there will be time for 30 minutes of public comment after.

Megan: ashjian also told us he hopes this meeting doesn't go as long as last week's, but does say whats happeninf in the closed session is very amicable.

Reporting live tonight in downtown fresno, megan rupe, ksee24 local news that matters.

