Old kayla gomez of tyler.

The man accused of killing her, "gustavo zavala-garcia" was indicted for capital murder today.

As you may remember, kayla disappeared from a church in bullard back in november.

Her body was found a few days later, nearby, in a well on property where zavala was living.

Officials believe kayla was killed the night she went missing.

Neal barton: a nacogdoches man is