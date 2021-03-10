Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

New Chamber Board Chairman Focuses on Eastowne Business

Credit: KQTV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
New Chamber Board Chairman Focuses on Eastowne Business
New Chamber Board Chairman Focuses on Eastowne Business
New Chamber Board Chairman Focuses on Eastowne Business District

Continuing to grow the east town business park is a top priority for the st.joseph chamber of commerce new board of directors chair.

Commerce bank's market president and ceo corky marquart says the area is great for businesses looking to re-locate to or expand in st.

Joseph.

While there are already a few businesses in the area - marquart would like to see that number grow.

She says everything is ready so new businesses could be up in running in just a matter of weeks.

(sot "i think that's going to be a big plus with us as we look for us as we talk with companies looking to re-locate or expand their operations.") the east town business park has been a focus area for the chamber of commerce for the past several years.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

NA Proactive news snapshot: Vuzix, Nerds On Site, Aurion Resources, Esports Entertainment Group, BioSig Technologies UPDATE …

Proactive Investors

NA Proactive news snapshot: Recruiter.com, Idaho Champion Gold Mines, Vuzix Corporation, Golden Arrow Resources, CleanSpark UPDATE …

Proactive Investors

NA Proactive news snapshot: Jack Nathan Medical, O3 Mining, Numinus Wellness, GlobeX Data …

Proactive Investors

You might like