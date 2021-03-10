City of Pocatello Public Work's Director Resigns

City of Pocatello officials have confirmed that the city public work's director has resigned.

There's a new job opening in pocatello, after a city employee mysteriously quit.

Kpvi news that works for you reporter deanne coffin joins us now live from the newsroom with the details... deanne... matt and melissa... for weeks we've been asking the city of pocatello about the absence of the city's public work's director.today the city confirmed that michael jaglowski resigned yesterday from his position with the city effective next month.city officials have been very tight lipped about jaglowski and his position for weeks now, refusing to comment.jaglowski has been public works director for the city for over two and a half years since may of 2014.

Jaglowski's salary started at just over $88-thousand dollars a year.the city gave him a $10-thousand dollar raise to $98-thousand dollars a year.i have gone to his office many times to try and talk to him... but his office was locked and the lights were off every time.today... one of our reporters saw jaglowski... entering city hall with an empty hand truck.his resignation is effective friday... february 10th.i called a phone number listed for jaglowski a short time ago and left a message... but have not heard back from him.

