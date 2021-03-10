Grand bargaining budget on hold

"we're still looking for constructive input to make this a reality."((aaron)) that's the message senate leaders told their members today when it comes to the state budget.good evening i'm aaron bennett((roscoe))and i'm jennifer roscoethey left springfield today without voting on their grand bargaining deal that could end the budget impasse.

There were some changes..

And leaders say the final product is not ready.

Were keeping you connected to the capitolwcia three's emilee fannon is live in springfieldemilee we thought there could see a vote this week..

What happened?

((emilee)) with several changes and new ideas floating around to add to the grand bargaining deal senate leaders say it's best to hold off.that means more people and services will suffer longer until theirs a final deal to vote on.

Illinois been suffering for 18 months without a full budget.

Now people will have to wait another month until lawmakers return to pick up where they left off.

Dale svyerson, rockford"there's so much at stake the idea is that we need to get it right and to rush something through when it's not all completed then it completes problems for the rest of the bills that haven't been done."the senate conducted a committee hearing this week where nearly 1,400 (14 hundred) people filled out testimony slips to explain why this deal will work or not.

While only a couple dozen showed up, senators say reality sunk and agree revisions are needed.

Sen.

Chapin rose, champaign "there've been good strides we're just not there yet so we're going to see where this thing will land when we come back."one key factor that is still not finalized in the grand bargaining deal is school funding.

"it would be completely premature to have voted on it this week you simply can't just say yes or no as to something that you haven't seen."senator andy manar and other legislators have spent the last 6 months looking to fix the education formula.

They only have one week left before their final report is due.

Sen andy manar: "there's a mountain of reports that have been offered by experts over the years that have never resulted in true reforms to end the inequity and illinois."senator manar says he'd like to see the school funding commission come up with a bill to present to lawmakers instead of filing reports showing how bad our current system is.

"if the commission produces another report that's thrown in that pile and that's all we do then the commission would have failed."

((emilee)) senators are scheduled to return to the capitol city february 7th.

Senate president cullerton did say members should be prepared then, to vote on the budget package.

((roscoe))thanks emilee ((roscoe))this grand bargaining deal involves 13 bills.

Some include changes to workers comp reform, freezing local property taxes for 2 years and rasing the income tax.

Another component would add a sales tax to services like haircuts.

