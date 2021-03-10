What do these community leaders all have in common?

The group consists of Salt Lake Mayor Jackie Biskupski, Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown, attorney Marlene Gonzales, representatives from the ACLU, and others.

Says doing that would inappropriately interject bias into the profession.

Chief mike brown, salt lake city police dept.

"it is imperative that for the safety of all that any person being victimized is willing to come to the police for help without fear."

To be clear.... brown says so far, the orders don't directly affect how salt lake city police operate but he says there's concern for more that will down the line.

Others in attendance are now organizing a group of 40 volunteer attorneys to educate communities about their rights.

The american civil liberties union promising to fight the policies too.

No super "the aclu will closely monitor any civil rights violations that result from these orders.

We will challenge actions that stand in violation of constitutional rights."

Ali monsen, good 4 utah.

Kim f we did reach out to utah republicans for response to today's conference.

In a statement, party chair, "james evans" said: "the utah republican party supports 'president donald j.

Trump' and is excited about the great work he has done already in such a short amount of time.

He is doing the job the american people elected him to do."