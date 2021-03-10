LCSD Teachers Bring Smithsonian into Classrooms: 1-27-17

NewsChannel 9's Cool Schools visits the Liverpool Central School District for a series of experiments with help from the Smithsonian Institute.

Students in liverpool are learning firsthand what the smithsonian has to offer without leaving their classrooms. dan: teachers at long branch and willow field are among 70 teachers collaborating with the smithsonian science education center to help students investigate real- world problems and design and engineer a solution.

Kate: the students also learned how to use a hand crank to make an electric bell ring and how to create enough energy from a connected battery to light a bulb