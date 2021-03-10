Money in Your Pocket Minute: 1-27-17

Financial Advisor Rick Reagan has the red flags whenever you are spending beyond your needs.

Check your wallet, because you could be spending way more than you have.

Rick: many people are living above their means.essentially spending more than they're taking in.

What's interesting is many of them don't even realize it.

So here are four steps to see if you're living above your means.

First off is your credit score, this is a really good indicator.

If you've got a credit score around 600 or below that likely means that you have too much debt to be making payments on time or you've got the wrong mixture of debt in there.

So below 600 you're going to want to make some adjustments.

Also, credit card balances.

Every month if you're charging and every month your credit card balance is going up even though you're making payments you are obviously charging more than you can pay.

Now going in line with that is if you've got a savings account and every month your savings account continues to go down.again you are spending more than you are bringing in.

And finally, related to that, you don't have a savings account at all.

You've got no emergency fund set aside.

It means you've got no margin for error.

So if you fall into any one of these categories the key to getting control of it is to do a detailed budget and then you have to make the difficult cuts in spending.

It's the only way to start living within your means.

With your money in your pocket minute, i'm rick