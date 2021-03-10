Are gearing up for super bowl 51 as the new england patriots take on the atlanta falcons.

((chris)) the national retail federation's annual super bowl spending survey shows americans will spend an average of 75 dollars on festivities.

Total spending is expected to be around $14 billion dollars.

More than 180 million americans will watch the big game.

It airs on our sister station fox 24 -- next sunday, february 5th.

((chris)) according to the national chicken council, more than one-point-three billion chicken wings will be consumed next sunday.

If the wings were laid end to end, they would stretch from foxborough, massachusetts to atlanta, georgia almost 80 times.

((marissa)) millions of people will stay up too late for the big game -- eating tons of calorie-packed food and drinking way too many alcoholic beverages.

That's why kraft- heinz has decided to give its employees the day off -- the monday after the big game.

All salaried u-s employees will get paid to stay home.

Instead of spending upwards of five- million dollars on a super bowl spot -- the company figured the money would be better spent on an employee perk.

((chris)) after a decade of fun ads -- frito-lay is still innovating for the big game.

They've created a tostitos party safe bag that can tell when you've been drinking.

There's a sensor in the bag that turns red and forms the image of a steering wheel -- along with an uber code and a "don't drink and drive" message.

Uber and tostitos are offering party goers ten-dollars off their uber ride during and after the super bowl.

((chris)) be sure