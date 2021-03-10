Covid update: Experts on Covaxin use; Maharashtra CM on lockdown decision

From Bombay HC responding to PIL over vaccination to Covaxin’s use in India, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Bombay High Court termed “selfish” a PIL which sought vaccination priority for lawyers, judges.

PIL was filed by a group of Mumbai based-lawyers.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister said that a decision on imposing lockdown in the state is not easy and will be taken after reviewing the situation.

This comes after the state showed a massive single-day spike on Wednesday.

Watch the full video for more updates on the pandemic.