Storm Watch: Sierra Snow, Valley rain

11, I'M SONSEEAHRAY TONSALL ASWE MENTIONED FOX 40 IS ONSTORM WATCH THIS MORNING ANDWE'RE BRINGING YOU LIVE TEAMSTUDIO TRACKING THE RAIN INTHE VALLEY AND THAT SNOW UP INTHE SIERRA BUT FIRST LET'S GETTO FOX 40'S OLIVIA DE JANEIROWHO IS LIVE NOW IN NYACK TOGIVE US A LOOK AT THEWHAT WE NEED TO KNOW HEADINGUP THE HILL TODAY, LIBYA HAVETO ASK WHAT ARE CONDITIONSLIKE FOR YOU RIGHT NOW.WELL WE'RE JUST SEEINGBUT AS I'M SURE YOU'REEXPERIENCING DOWN IN THEVALLEY, SCATTERED SHOWERS ARECOMING THROUGH SO WE HAVEPERIODS OF LIGHT SNOW AND THENWE HAVE PERIODS WHERE IT'SREALLY DUMPING ON US HERE UPIN THE HIGH SIERRA WE KNOWCALTRANS PLOWED HAVE BEEN OUTTHERE KEEPING THE ROADS FAIRLYTO BE VERY CAREFUL IF YOU'REHEADING UP INTO THE HIGHSIERRA RIGHT NOW THERE ISDEFINITELY A LAYER OF ICE ONTHE ROADS AS.

MUCH AS CALTRANSIS OUT THERE TRYING TO CLEANIT UP AND THERE'S STILL THATLAYER OF ICE AND THE POTENTIALOF BLACK ICE EVEN AND LOWERELEVATIONS, AND YOU MAY HAVESEEN THERE AREN'T TOO MANYCARS ON I 80 RIGHT WE HAVELEARNED FROM THE CALTRANSINCIDENT PAGE THAT THERE WAS ACRASH ON EASTBOUND I 80 NEARARE AND SO TRAFFIC IS BEINGHELD THERE RIGHT NOW ON TOP OFTHAT CHAIN CONTROLS ARE INEFFECT FROM COLFAX ALL THE WAYUP TO TRUCKEE AND THE NEVADASTATE LINE.

SO I 80 PROBABLYNOT A GREAT ROUTE TO TAKERIGHT NOW IF YOU DO WANT TOHEAD UP INTO THE SIERRA ANDYOU DO FEEL COMFORTABLE ANDCONFIDENT DRIVING HIGHWAY 50IS PROBABLY A BETTER BET WE'LLLET ADAM VERIFY THAT FOR YOUAS HE LOOKS AT THE RADAR ANDGIVES US A LOOK AT WHAT IT'SLOOKING LIKE ACROSS OUR ENTIREREGION.

JUST FROM OUREXPERIENCE SO IT'S VERY SLICKTODAY THERE HAVE DEFINITELYBEEN PATCHES OF FOG AND THENOF COURSE AREAS WHERE THERE ISSNOW REALLY HEAVILY FALLING.SO IF YOU ARE GOING TO HEAD UPHERE MAKE SURE THAT YOU EITHERCHAINS, WE KNOW THERE HAVEBEEN SEVERAL SPINOUTS OVER THELAST 24 HOURS UP HERE IN THEHIGHER ELEVATIONS, SO JUST BEVERY CAREFUL IF YOU DO HAVE TOMAKE THE TRIP UP INTO THE HIGHOLIVIA DE JANEIRO FOX 40 NEWS.ALREADY ALIVIA THANK YOUNOW LET'S TURN TO ADAM FOR ALOOK AT WHAT WE CAN EXPECT OUTOF TODAY'S STORMS SO IT'S MORESHOWERS AND LIGHT.ALIVIA MENTION IT'S ON ANDOFF SO THERE WILL BE PERIODSOF DRY WEATHER LIKE YOU'RESEEING THIS HERE AT THISMOMENT THERE WILL BE PERIODSOF DRY WEATHER HERE IN THEVALLEY AND SACRAMENTO AT 49DEGREES.

NO RAIN COMING DOWN.BUT THE SKY LOOKS KIND OFANGRY.THE SHOWERS ARE STILLCOMING IN FROM THE WEST SO ONAND OFF TODAY HIGHTEMPERATURES COOL JUST IN THETHE EVENING.

THAT'S WHENTHINGS SIMMER DOWN 07:00PM ANDLATER IT'S GOING TO BE MOREDRY THAN WET.

SO HERE INSACRAMENTO, A LIGHTNING STRIKESHOWING UP ON THE RADAR JUSTTO THE WEST IN YOLO COUNTY.LET'S TAKE A DEEPER DIVE IN TOSOME OF THE SHOWERS AROUNDSACRAMENTO TO THE WEST NEARDAVIS IN DIXON IT'S CLOSE BYAND THEN OVER TO THE EAST IT'SDRY BUT NOTICE IT'S COMINGFROM THE SOUTHWEST PULLING UPTO THE NORTHEAST WE'RE SEEINGSOME MORE LIGHTNING STRIKESMAINLY ALONG THE COASTLINE ANDINTO THE BAY AREA BY SANVALLEY, EVEN INTO THEFOOTHILLS, IT'S MORE LIKELY INTHE AFTERNOON THOUGH, AND THERAIN SNOW LINE LOOKS LIKE IT'S3,000 FEET GRASS VALLEY HASBEEN GETTING A NASTY MIX OFRAIN SOME SLUSH SLEET AND SNOWFOR STILL IN GEORGETOWN ALSOMIXING AREA COLFAX IS GETTINGRAIN AT THIS MOMENT WASGETTING SNOW EARLIER TODAY ANDWHERE LIBYA WAS JUST UP THEHILL FOR BLUE CANYON THAT'SWHERE NYACK IS 50 DOES SEEMDECENT BUT THERE ARE SOMEPATCHES OF HEAVY SNOW POLLACKPINES ONE OF THEM ALSO GETTINGSLEEP THERE TOO SO IF YOU'RENOT VERY COMFORTABLE WITHDRIVING IN THE SNOW TODAY'SNOT THE DAY TO TEST YOURABILITIES THIS STORM IS GOINGTO BE SINKING FURTHER SOUTHTHROUGHOUT THE DAY AND THENEVENTUALLY CROSS THROUGHCALIFORNIA BRING US MOREBENEFICIAL RAIN.

BENEFICIALSNOW INTO THIS YEAR.

SO HOWMUCH WE LOOK AT TODAY.

WELLQUARTER INCH OF RAIN OR SO INTHE VALLEY IN THE FOOTHILLSHALF INCH.

AND THIS YEAR ONETO 6 INCHES OF SNOW.

AND WECAN USE MORE RAIN WHAT AQUARTER GOING TO DO FOR US.UNDER 6 INCHES OF RAIN INSACRAMENTO, THIS WATER SEASONUSUALLY GET OVER 14 INCHES.THAT'S GIVING US A BIG DEFICITAND WE'RE AT 41% OF NORMALRAINFALL IN SACRAMENTO.

WE'REDOWN TO 40 DEGREES.

WE HAVEPARTIAL CLEARING AS THE STORMEXITS PRETTY MUCH DONE AT THATPOINT AND TOMORROW AT 59SERVING AS A TRANSITION SAY ASWE START TO WARM THINGS UP ONFRIDAY.

WE'RE AT 68 SATURDAY66 WE COULD BE SEEING SOMEMORE SHOWERS AND SNOW SUNDAYINTO MONDAY AND TUESDAY.

