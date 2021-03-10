East Girls Defeat Freeport

The Lady E-Rabs defeat the Pretzels 71-29.

((scott)) at east the lady-e- rabs were going after a school record 20th win on the season.

They hosted freeport.

1.

East's victoria malone finds mardaeja cross in transition for the lay-up.

2.

Cross again with a steal and she'll take it all the way.

3.

Freeport on the inbound finds marley rowe for 2.

4.

Shamarrhea young looking finds victoria malone at the top for the 3.

5.

Madi hecox passes to delani benford for the lay-up.

East wins big 71-29