Authorities Search for Suspect in Burglary, Auto Theft

The stolen vehicle was crossed into Mexico through the Brownsville port of entry.

Happening now... the hidalgo county sheriff's office needs your help identifying a person of interest in a burglary and auto theft investigation.

Take a look...this is the woman police need your help identifying.

Deputies say the stolen vehicle--a maroon 2015 ford f- 150 was taken from rural mercedes last month.

If you know who this woman is-- call the hidalgo county crime stoppers hotline at 956-668-tips 8477 .