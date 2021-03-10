Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Authorities Search for Suspect in Burglary, Auto Theft

Credit: KRGV
The stolen vehicle was crossed into Mexico through the Brownsville port of entry.

Happening now... the hidalgo county sheriff's office needs your help identifying a person of interest in a burglary and auto theft investigation.

Take a look...this is the woman police need your help identifying.

Deputies say the stolen vehicle--a maroon 2015 ford f- 150 was taken from rural mercedes last month.

It was then crossed into mexico through the brownsville port of entry.

If you know who this woman is-- call the hidalgo county crime stoppers hotline at 956-668-tips 8477 .

