Rumors of Billy Joel at Lambeau Field excite fans

So far, it is not confirmed by the Packers or the Stadium District Board, but an official announcement will be made Wednesday at the Lambeau Field Atrium.

Will be in a 'new york state of mind' this summer at lambeau field.

((tom)) although, it's not official yet--there are indications that the 'piano man' billy joel will play a concert at lambeau in june.

Local 5's alexandra burnley spoke with fans who are already excited.

Hey tom and erin -- again, this is unconfirmed -- but we do have a clue that billy joel is really coming to green bay.

Today -- the information disappeared, but not the excitement.

Nats *** check this out -- yesterday, the sirius x-m website showed this official billy joel tour schedule with lambeau field on the list.

Now that post has been removed -- but it's not stopping the word from spreading.

Kasey boerner omro "i heard about it on the radio today and i'd love to see him live and hear him sing piano man" piano man nats*** this isn't the first time lambeau has held concerts on the field.

Todd magnuson "the last time i was there was the 19-85 survivor concert i was still in high school and i went" and country star kenny chesney has performed there twice, first in 20-11 and then again in 20-15 with jason aldean.

Kenny nats*** karen compton "we went to the kenny chesney concert last year and it was awesome and fun" for packer fans, the location couldn't be sweeter.

"this is the venue to do it.

This venue stands for perfection and exellence" bryan wilkenson chicago "for me it's really exciting that billy joel's coming here, because he plays wrigley field in chicago, and i know lambeau field is the equivalent of the pride of the city" nats** for billy joel fans, his music trascends over many years and memories.

"i think billy joel's just one of those names that been, that's never went away.

"i think billy joel's just one of those names that been, that's never went away.

We still have a bin full of billy joel records and people look at them and buy them constantly" "i mean all his songs were constantly on the radio so it wasn't one particular song but it was more that generation and that era" event coordinators at lambeau stayed quiet on the rumors,