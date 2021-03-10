Gulf Power Hearing

The florida public service commission comes to panama city to give customers the chance to comment on a rate hike request by gulf power.

And most of the comments today were against any increase.

As news 13's carly mascitti tells us, customers aren't buying the company's reasons for needing the extra money.

Gulf power filed the official paper work last fall, requesting the florida public service commission grant the electricity provider an increase in customer rates.

Power company officials say they need to invest in long-term reliability and cover increasing operating costs as the incentive.

<rick delahaya, gulf power media relations supervisor "a lot of people don't, i think, understand it because it's a two part ask - one for the increase and another for the rate restructure.

So it's good for them to be able to come out and provide feedback on that."

If approved, the average residential customer will see an increase in rates of about fifteen dollars, which is a ten percent hike, on their monthly bill.

All of the customers that spoke at friday's public hearing said that increase is too much.

Peter elvin, gulf power customer "gulf power does not need the revenue.

They're running a monopoly, and they're doing very well, thank you."

Brenda miracle, gulf customer "i do not think this rate is fair.

It targets the people that use the least electric, and that just does not seem fair to me at all because those are the people with lower incomes."

Bradley marshall, senior associate attorney representing league of women's voters in fl "i hope the commissioners heard from the people of this area, panama city, and the surrounding areas, from gulf customers that they don't want this rate increase.

They don't want to see that base charge, that customer charge that everyone has to pay, go up $48 a month.

That unprecidented increase."

From here, the request can go several different directions.

Gulf power may try to reach a settlement with the office of public counsel which represents customers.

If so, the agrement would go to the public service commission for it's approval.

If agreement can't be reached by may 9th, then the p-s-c would hold what amounts to a trial to hear arguments from both sides.

The commission's final vote would take place on may 31st.

In panama city, carly mascitti, news 13.> the public service commission could grant gulf power anything from the full amount, to nothing at all.