Body found at Baird lake identified as missing Abilene woman

The body of Melissa Dearman was found by law enforcement officers at T&P Lake in Baird.

The body of a woman found at "t and p lake " has been identified.

Good evening everyone.

Thanks for being here.

I'm will jensen... george is away tonight.

Meagan dearman was offically reported missing wednesday.

Today..... a neighbor found her body at that lake in baird.

.

Ktxs reporter natalie martinez sat down with one of the last people to speak with dearman..... before her disappearance.

"she loved her kids, i know that she was very family oriented ...and when she loved she loved fiercely."

That's how ashley clark describes meagan dearman... an abilene mother who was last seen 10 days ago... nats callahan county sheriff's deputies were dispatched at noon to t & p lake in baird "i just hate to see something like this happen in our community."

Dozens of investigators were on scene, dearman's family members were there too... fearing the worst.

A family friend has confirmed to ktxs the body found friday was dearman's.

Clark feared the same, she was one of the last people to speak with dearman... messaging her the day she disappeared.

Clakr says she will keep dearman's family in her prayers.

"that her family remains strong and doesn't let the anger or the pain change their hearts."

Lit john cummins with the taylor county sheriff's has also offered his condolences to dearman's parents retired tcso officers.

Reporting in baird, natalie martinez, ktxs news we spoke with the dearman family this afternoon.

They say they reported meagan missing after they were told by a family friend her boyfriend killed her and buried her.

Meagan's boyfriend.... justin bennett,....was arrested by a swat team on unrelated warrants for assault.... forgery..... and a parole violation yesterday.

Investigators say he's a "person of interest".... but he has not officially been named as a suspect at this time.

He's currently being held at the taylor county jail.