Mae Jemison defeated Cross town foe Lee, 74-70

April 14 in brooklyn..

Petty led mae jemison into action against lee... sold out crowd for this one...generals come out on fire... malik langham scores in the post.

Then fast break layup for malik burnett... the troy signee...6-0markeithz tyler throws the alley oop for kobe brown... 12-1 lee led in the first...mae jemison comes back though... john petty mid air spin and then the layup... brandon crosby with the floater in the key...petty with the crossover, step back and drains the triple... mae jemison wins 74-70.... 3