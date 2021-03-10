Future of Dairy Industry

Senator Tammy Baldwin took a step out on the farm this morning, to talk with farmers about Wisconsin's dairy industry.

Senator tammy baldwin took a step out on the farm this morning, to talk with farmers about wisconsin's dairy industry.baldwin spoke with dairy farmers and processors about challenges and oppportunities the industry is facing, including her support for her dairy pride act.

The act looks to help farmers combat the practice of mislabeling dairy products.

Looking to the future of the dairy industry, baldwin says its looking hopeful for one of the nominee's president trump is interested in for secretary of agriculture.

18.32 the individual he has put forward for acting secretary has been getting some favorable reviews, im looking forward to furthing my discussions with sonny perdue, there are others that i feel are the antithesis of president trump to drain the swamp.

Baldwin says others president trump has listed, could drain the swamp.baldwin met with folks at triple t- farms in chippewa