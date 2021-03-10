Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Snowmobile Accident

A man was taken to a hospital saturday night after crashing his snowmobile into a tree.the monroe county sheriff's office says it happened friday night around 11-30 in the town of clifton-- which is south of camp douglas.the driver, 26-year-old curtis johnson was riding on a trail when he lost control of his snowmobile and hit a tree.johnson was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening

