Bull and gelding sale redbluff

red bluff's bull and gelding sale-- and k-r-c-r news channel 7's tiffany wong spoke with ranchers and scholarship recipients at today's show...

Jerry, sellers and bidders have waited anxiously for this day all week-- the last day of red bluff's bull and gelding sale started off with ag scholarships from the shasta regional community foundation-- cal poly san luis obispo student chloe fowler seems like she was born to get this scholarship.

"i'm actually a seventh generation cattle rancher- i grew up in the industry and i really have a passion for this industry cause i see the people who work in it every day and i see what they do and what they go through."

Greg thomas is one of the many ranchers who brought his bull from bonanza oregon..he has been coming out since 19-94 ..

But is concerned with the industry.

" it's a little bit of a down market- the cattle industry's kind of in a downturn.

It's picking up so the prices aren't quite as good as they were a few years ago, but we're optimistic."

That optimism came all the way from turlock who puchased one of his bulls for &6,750 "this is just one of the 22 bulls that they brought, and the highest sold for 8500, which might be the champion."

"my ranch that i work for has been coming here for over 50 years- don carty, we live in turlock california, and he's just a staple person here.

He's here every year."

Why he comes back every year-- "it's like a reunion every year- i get to see my family, my friends that i don't get to see, quality animals, and good times."

Olson has six kids he hopes to pass the ranching tradition on to-- but faces some challenges-- "it's getting harder and harder each day in this environment, you know- state.

There's lots of things coming up that make it a little harder to pass this on.

There's not anymore cattle land being produced."

An industry not dying, but one that's future is concerning after the sale, there's also bull riding, drinking and dancing to look forward to.

