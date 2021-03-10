Logging sports team holds demonstration to preview conferenc

Skip to main content
Logging sports team holds demonstration to preview conference

Logging sports team holds demonstration to preview conference

Their muscles and logging skills today.

The shasta college logging team presented a demonstration this afternoon in front of sportsman's warehouse in redding.

Shasta college is the only community college in california with a logging team... it consists of eight members -- six guys and two girls, and is open to all students.

The team goes saw-to-saw mainly with other colleges in the state- berkeley, cal poly and humboldt -- to name only three.

The competition -- a test of strength and speed.

"we do logging sports, we do a bunch of different things, underhand chops, just like the pros do on tv - if they do it, we pretty much do it."

The team is gearing up for its first show at the anderson fairgrounds, which is february 9th

