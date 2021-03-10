Logging sports team holds demonstration to preview conferenc

Their muscles and logging skills today.

The shasta college logging team presented a demonstration this afternoon in front of sportsman's warehouse in redding.

Shasta college is the only community college in california with a logging team... it consists of eight members -- six guys and two girls, and is open to all students.

The team goes saw-to-saw mainly with other colleges in the state- berkeley, cal poly and humboldt -- to name only three.

The competition -- a test of strength and speed.

"we do logging sports, we do a bunch of different things, underhand chops, just like the pros do on tv - if they do it, we pretty much do it."

The team is gearing up for its first show at the anderson fairgrounds, which is february 9th