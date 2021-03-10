Celebrating A Century Of Life, 100 Years Young

Celebrating a century... juanita hyatt who lives in new harmony is turning 100 years old -- but don't let her age fool you -- she is an independent woman... still living on her own.

44news reporter lauren leslie sat down with the birthday girl and has more on her life and tips for longevity.

Lauren... heather, juanita hyatt is an absolute spitfire and she is sharp.

Her 100th birthday falls on tuesday and she says her secret is simple.

Be kind, be polite.

Juanita hyatt says, "i knew i had friends but i didn't know i had this many friends."

Juanita hyatt speaks of her life in decades... juanita hyatt says, "i was a sunday school teacher for several years and served as a ladies aid at the methodist church and i was a beautician for almost 50 years."

She is fast approaching a century on this earth... all she wanted for her 100th birthday was 100 red roses... a lady-like request for the tom-boy she was growing up.

Juanita hyatt says, "i've been a tom boy all my life, it hurts me to be a lady...but i can be if i have to."

A lady who is self-sufficient at 100.

Hyatt continues to care for herself and runs her household and at 100 -- she still makes it to the front pew at church... thats for sure.

Juanita hyatt says, "oh, there's the preacher back there."

Ll says, "who?"

Juanita hyatt says, "oh, yeah...we go out...he and i and two other women we go out once a month, we women take him out."

Juanita hyatt says, "reverend, tell the preacher..."

Preacher says, "if you want to know where to eat in the tri-state just ask her."

Juanita hyatt says, "now we don't let his wife go all the time, now sometimes we let her go with us, sometimes... ll says, "sometimes..."

Preacher says, "we have a lot of good times don't we?

Even dance once in awhile."

Hyatt says forgiveness is key, don't hold grudges is her advice in life.

She also eats a well balanced diet and stays away from soda.

Happy 100th birthday to juanita!