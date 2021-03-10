Winooski Police Sell Pink Patches for Breast Cancer Research

65-thousand.

Staci you can now donate to breast cancer research ?and?

Show off a new police badge - at the same time.

This month - the winooski police department joined the pink patch project.

For ten dollars, you can buy a pink 'winooski police' badge... either by visiting the station or by mail.

And all profits will benefit breast cancer research.

"(lt.

Mcgivern) the hope is is in october, which is breast cancer awareness month, some of the officers would be able to actually wear the patches, again in october, just to be able to bring awareness to this issue."

Colchester police are ?also?

Participating in the