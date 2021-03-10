Cuse Pit Crew works to combat dog fighting in Syracuse

Members of Cuse Pit Crews distributed fliers throughout a few Syracuse neighborhoods on Saturday, hoping to convince more people to call in tips about animal abuse.

A mission against animal cruelty is launched today in syracuse, targeting neighborhoods with recent reports of abuse.

Members of cuse pit crew posted fliers, offering $7-thousand dollar rewards for tips about dogfighting that lead to an arrest and conviction.

They tell us local shelters are seeing too many signs of cruelty that could be prevented if more people report abuse.

Stefanie heath, cuse pit crew: "maybe just neglect where they are really skinny or they are coming in with physical issues on them.

So, we really want people to understand that there is an outlet for these dogs, that you can call police."

Tammy: the crew wants volunteers to help them do this every month.

You can find updates on the cuse pit crew facebook page.