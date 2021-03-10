Monday Mornings with the Mayors - 1-30-17

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee answers viewer questions regarding big accomplishments in 2016, a new charter school, and possibly a Chick-Fil-A in North Las Vegas.

Our segment..

Monday mornings with the mayors.

((kirsten joyce)) >> today..

We have north las vegas mayor john lee.

Good morning!

( k ) -- you recently delivered your annual state of the city address delivered your annual state of the city address talking about north las vegas' recovery after the recession.

--what are two accomplishments you made in 2016 and what are 2 goals for this year?

(b) --you were recently at the ground breaking of a new charter school in north las vegas.

When is the school is expected to be open and how can parents can sign up their children.

(k) --2 locations of chick fil a opened up in henderson.

Is the city of north las vegas doing anything to get one?

>> to submit a question... just head to las vegas now dot com..

And click on the banner that says monday mornings with the mayor./// how's the weather today?

((sherry swensk)) some high clouds slipping through