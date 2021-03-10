Soda Tax Bill PKG

Bob a bill putting soda consumers against veterans stirred up controversy at the state capitol today.

The house ultimately voted 75 to 14 for a bill that would increase the sales tax on soda to decrease income taxes for military retirees.

Jessi turnure was there for the vote and joins us with what else the plan would do.

Jessithe bill's goal is to ultimately get veterans to retire here in arkansas.

The bill's sponsor- state representative charlene fite- argued many leave to live where there's no state income taxes.she said let's give military retirees a 13-million dollar stax break by increasing taxes on soda by the same amount.

Supporters argue it's revenue neutral while opponents believe it shouldn't fall on every taxpayer.

((state rep.

Charlotte douglas/(r) alma)) "when i talk to my veterans, they all say do not vote for this bill.

They say it's not right to put it on the backs of other arkansans for us to pay for it."((state rep.

Charlie collins/(r) fayetteville)) "the notion of a no sweat bill, it just doesn't exist."

The proposal would also give soda wholesalers a six million dollar tax break by taxing digital downloads and unemployment benefits.

Jessilawmakers expect the bill to hit the senate floor tomorrow for consideration.live at the capitol i'm jessi turnure.

((bob)) arkansas lawmakers gave the final stamp of approval to the governor's low-income tax cut plan.

The 50 million dollar proposal would cut income taxes for more than half a million arkansans making less than $21,000 a year.

It would also create a 16-member task force to recommend further tax cuts.

Lawmakers expect the governor to sign it into law later this week.

