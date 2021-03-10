Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Peaceful Travel Ban Protest Held at KC Airport

Rainey kolr10 news ozarks first.

David: protestors also gathered outside kansas city international airport in opposition to the executive order.

"tell me what democracy looks like.

This is what democracy looks like" an airport spokesperson says k-c-i officials reached out to protestors in advance to help them organize and to keep the protests peaceful...they brought in extra security to help... muslims and non-muslims chanted together as a way of rallying against trump's immigration ban... but also to speak out against islamophobia and racism in the u-s.

Mayor sly james, kansas city: - "this is what we should be doing when there are policies that don't make sense and don't reflect who this country is."

David: some of the protestors have stayed at the airport since the weekend.

They plan to remain outside and not interfere with

