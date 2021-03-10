facebook politics

Langer>>we are only 10 days removed from the inauguration of president donald trump... but in the world of constant updates on social media-- are facebook users getting tired of all the ranting and raving?<<paul cicchini>>w-m-b-d's cody schiever joins us with more.

Cody?<<cody schiever>>whether you lean left or right when it comes to politics....you wont have to look far-- to see different opinions --on social media.

A 20-16 pew research study shows that 18 percent of facebook users have already unfriended at least one friend for posting their political opinions.

A number of emotions...like anger, fear, or happiness ... have popped up on facebook timelines, as people comment, share and even like posts to get there point across... one bradley professor believes that social media users hold the power in thier own hands.they can determine who to follow and unfollow...which is important when it comes to politics...and controversial material.

<<(20:53:17 a.

Jay wagner what we've been trhough, with the new administration, is such a divorce of what we went through in the past, i think theres alot of people that are curious very angry, very opiniated of whats going on, people are voicing thos opinions )>><<cody schiever>> more than 60 million people on facebook in the u.s. generated 208 million likes, posts, comments and shares---all related to the presidential inauguration,