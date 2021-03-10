theatre restore

Lorraine theatre in downtown hoopeston is starting to take on it's original look.

Restoration work continues inside the theater.it's been a four year project to save it.crews have redone it, and painted the auditorium.and the doors have even been open for the public to get a peek inside.

"we do have it at a point now where we can do live entertainment here, we will not be able to do movies we're not prepared to do that yet the sound system project is a long time goal for those restoring it.donations are welcome at any time.if you'd like to help, head to illinois home page