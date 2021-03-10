theatre restore

Gooding non-profit wants to see performances again and histo
Group is hosting a community forum on the future of Schubert Theatre.
KMVT CBS 11
Lorraine theatre in downtown hoopeston is starting to take on it's original look.
Restoration work continues inside the theater.it's been a four year project to save it.crews have redone it, and painted the auditorium.and the doors have even been open for the public to get a peek inside.
"we do have it at a point now where we can do live entertainment here, we will not be able to do movies we're not prepared to do that yet the sound system project is a long time goal for those restoring it.donations are welcome at any time.if you'd like to help, head to illinois home page
Group is hosting a community forum on the future of Schubert Theatre.
A fundraising event will be held on Saturday to raise money for restoration efforts.