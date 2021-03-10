Evening laugh -- check out who visited a canadian tire store in grand falls this morning!

Oh...deer!

A resident caught video of these three deer escaping the store today.

Bertrand beaulieu posted that the deer nearly ran him down before entering the store!

The video he captured also shows their quick escape!

There's no word yet on how the deer actually got inside the store!

He also got video of the damage done inside the store.

Yikes!

