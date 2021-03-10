What's Next For MATA After Former President Resigned

Katina: it has been a trying monday for workers with the memphis area transit authority.

Nothing has been normal for m-a-t-a since last week ... when its former president was charged with going to a prostitute.

Brandon: it was part of a big t-b-i investigation into a human trafficking ring.

Local 24's mike matthews talked with the new man in charge at m-a-t-a ... who says they've got a lot of work to do.

Mike matthews/local 24 news "i'm in downtown memphis, standing on the trolley tracks, which means i'm in the safest spot in the city."

Mike matthews reporting there are no trolleys.

There haven't been trolleys running since 2014...the same year ron garrison took over as head of the memphis area transit authority.

Everything seemed to be going fine until he announced his resignation for health reasons.

The next day...people learned he'd been charged with doing a little business with a prostitute.

It's not known whether or not he took the bus.

Gary rosenfeld/memphis area transit authority "personally and also reflecting the boards position everybody was just absolutely in a state of disbelief.

Very disappointed in what we learned and how we learned of it last thursday afternoon."

Rosenfeld is now the interim chief executive officer.

He and his coworkers learned about garrison's arrest like the rest of us, during the tbi news conference.

Rosenfeld's goal now is to keep the often financially troubled transit system rolling.

All of this as city council chairman berlin boyd says he wants an financial audit of mata.

Gary rosenfeld/memphis area transit authority "i certainly welcome the scrutiny.

However, i think that my track record...i've been in transit for the better part of 40 years, i am more than willing to meet with any community leaders to put concerns at ease in terms of leadership of mata at this point."

And what about those trolleys gary rosenfeld/memphis area transit authority "it would be too soon and presumptions for us to say they would be in operation during the summer.

I would think...if we get all green lights by the end of 2017.

Mike matthews/local 24 news "officials are moving forward with everything.

Moving forward with all the plans that were in place prior to the ron garrison situation.

Its what they have to do.

In memphis, mike matthews, local 24 news."

