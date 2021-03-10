Large EMU bird hilariously scares a group of beachgoers in Australia

The hilarious moment, captured on August 14, 2020, shows a large curious emu passing by a group of sunbathing beachgoers before scaring them.

Vicky Sinclair was enjoying the beach in Etty Bay, Queensland when the curious bird suddenly emerged from the woods and ran onto the beach.

The emu walked up to the sleeping tourists before looking down at one of the men and almost, lightly, pecking his crotch.

The group was startled and jumped up from their mats after noticing the animal.

The amused onlooker said: "I did not expect that it will go near people.

The bird was not dangerous, it was just a sticky beak.

The man got hysterical because the naughty bird touched his balls."