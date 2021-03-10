Money in Your Pocket Minute: 1-31-17

Financial Advisor Rick Reagan ranks the five areas that would get the most help, and some will surprise you.

Tax cuts promised by President Trump would certainly benefit the economy.

Rick: there's a lot of talk coming out of washington to try and get tax reform which for individuals would mean tax cuts this year.

I'm all in favor of tax cuts.

So what areas of the economy benefit most when taxes are cut?

So here are the top five that see increased business, increased spending.

Health insurance.that makes sense.

You've got more money in your pocket, you can actually afford to go out and buy the insurance.

Number 4 though.gas.okay you've got some extra money, maybe you're going to travel more.

You go out and you buy more gas.

Number 3 on the economy, this is a different one, motorcycles.

Hey it's what the data shows.

People who have always wanted a motorcycle or want an upgrade they tend to benefit when there's a tax cut.

And number two, foreign travel.

You want to go to canada, maybe take that mexican trip.got some extra cash you can do it.

And number one.this is really good for the auto industry.number one benefit of lower taxes, new light trucks.

With your money in your pocket minute, i'm rick reagan.