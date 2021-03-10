Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Greitens Addresses Abuse Allegations at Bolivar Facility

Credit: KOLR
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Greitens Addresses Abuse Allegations at Bolivar Facility
Greitens Addresses Abuse Allegations at Bolivar Facility

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

-- Missouri Gov.

Eric Greitens and the Dept.

Of Social Services held a joint news conference Monday to address accusations of abuse at a children's treatment facility in Bolivar.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

-- Missouri Gov.

Eric Greitens and the Dept.

Of Social Services held a joint news conference Monday to address accusations of abuse at a children's treatment facility in Bolivar.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like