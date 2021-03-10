TrumpTuesdays at Perseverance Park: 1-31-17

NewsChannel 9's Beth Cefalu is at Perseverance Park where you can join Trump Tuesdays.

With so many decisions made in just one week in office, Central New Yorkers get a chance to voice their opinions on the new President.

Mayor stephanie miner announcing the first of what she's calling "trump tuesdays."

It's an effor to spark conversation about president trump's latest policy changes.

Jennifer: the event kicks off today at noon in perserverance park... that's where newschannel 9s beth cefalu joins us from live with more... beth: dan and jennifer the mayor wants people to know that this isn't just for people who dislike trump or any of his decisions thus far... the whole event just aims to to spark conversation about both the good and the bad surrounding trump's executive orders.

Mayor stephanie miner wants families to come, connect and share their experiences of how a donald trump presidency affects them on a personal level.

Topics we can expect to hear include reaction to the most recent immigration actions.

If you can't make it -- the event will be livestreamed on facebook... and coming up at 6:30 mayor miner will be calling in live to talk more in depth about trump tuesdays