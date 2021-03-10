Teacher takes plunge to become real estate agent

A local woman is starting a new career at an age when many people retire.

The teacher becomes the student..

That's what happened when retired teacher jackie kinder decided she was ready to get back into the workforce.

In this morning's "act two," jackie describes what it's like re- inventing herself at the age of 61.

Just glancing at the beautiful paintings jackie kinder created, you might think she was trading her teaching career to become an artist.

Not quite.

She's got her sights set on becoming a real estate agent.

It was her son who convinced her to take the plunge.

Jackie kinder/starting new career: i love working around my house.i love decorating, and he says this would be an opportunity to go out and see other homes.

See what people need.

Kinder retired from her job as an elementary school teacher 17 years ago.

Now she's the one hitting the books, studying for the real estate exam.

Jackie kinder/starting new career: i decided i needed something, a little bit of a change.

And this would give me a chance to get out in the field and meet other adults and do something a little bit different from what i've done in the past.

Once she passes the test, kinder already has a job lined up at a roanoke area real estate firm.

While she says she's always been a bit of risk taker, kinder says she's nervous.

Jackie kinder/starting new career: i am scared.

I have to admit, i'm afraid, because i don't want to fail.

I don't want to fail in front of everybody, but i'm willing to give it a try.

At 61, kinder knows that most people her age are ready to put their working days behind them.

She's just not one of them.

Jackie kinder/starting new career:i just want a new outlook on life.

I don't want to sit and just become a couch potato.

Kinder says she still likes the activities that a lot of folks her age enjoy, like playing bridge or bunko.

But she says her new job will allow her to make a little extra money to spend on her grandkids.

You'll be able to read about the sweet success of a