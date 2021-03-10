NBH Beats Wewa

On friday night... the north bay haven boys basketball team got a huge home win over rival arnold high school... today looking to keep riding that high as the wewahitchka fighting gators came to town... a very fast- paced game in this one... especially in the first half... both teams throwing punches... game starts out with a three... that's cody lee... off the assist from parker davis... up and good... then the bucs answer right back on their first possession... that's mike mclaughlin... and we're tied ay three... later it's cody turner... to wesley wilmont... baseline drive... good move gets him two... now 7-3.... tell you what we like the way this number two jacobi jones plays... squares up... nails the three ball... cuts it to one..

Next time down the court... he gets the steal and takes it all the way himself... through contact... up and in... just like that wewahitchka in front... next possession same thing... grabs the rebound... behind the back... slicing through some buccaneers all the way to the hole... kids got some skills... north bay haven would start to find their groove... mclaughlin on the trifecta... then it's turner with the nice look down low to luke brooks... bucs would go into the half leading by ten... and then stellar defense down the stretch... holding wewahitchka to just four points in the fourth quarter... and they go on to win 88-58... they have blountstown coming tomorrow... tip off at