VIDEO: Hockey fans flood the Lehigh Valley

Vaughn: hockey fans from all over the nation flooded the lehigh valley this weekend.

>> wendy davis: and tonight's the big event -- the 2017 ahl all star classic.

Wfmz's joy howe is live at the ppl center in downtown allentown with more.

3 >>joy howe: it was the night a lot of hockey fans in the lehigh valley were waiting for.

But they had a lot of company...we found fans from massachusetts, connecticut and beyond, who came to the ppl center to take in a little hockey...and have what some call "a family reunion."

>>>reporter the hockey was the highlight of the evening, but the players weren't the only ones who won.

Fans from near... >>>charlie smith 23.41.08 allentown>>>ryan soffa 23.44.00 bechtelsville , pa 23.44.02 >>>reporter and far... >>>kevin johnson i am from hartford, ct 23.39.21 >>>maryland guy 23.47.32 i'm actually from maryland!

>>>reporter all said the same - the winners are the fans who get to come here.

>>>jean fiore, phillipsburg, nj 23.43.07 oh it's fantastic because we go every year, so we've been traveling, this is the first one we can actually sleep in our own bed at night.

23.43.15>>> kevin johnson i immediately jumped on board and bought tickets.

23.39.34 it's only a 3-hour drive for me, so i gotta jump on board.

23.39.38 >>>reporter this national hockey spotlight is a first of its-kind here in allentown...and the phantoms executive vice president...who dressed for the occasion... >>>chris porreca, executive vp lehigh valley phantoms 23.52.29 you know it's all star weekend, so i wanted to wear something a little bit outrageous 23.52.33 >>>reporter ...says what speaks louder than his suit - are the fans who make this possible.

>>>>>>chris porreca, executive vp lehigh valley phantoms 23.51.37 three years ago, i came to this city and it was dirt, right?

So now we've built up this great arena, and we're lucky enough to have the greatest fans in the league 23.51.47 and now to bring in the all-star game not only for them, but really the entire lv.

We're really excited about it.

23.51.54 so are the new fans...>>>ryan soffa 23.44.23 i was happy, my mom and dad surprised me with tickets.

23.44.25>>>reporter and the seasoned ones.

>>>kevin johnson 23.39.50 it's like a family reunion because we all love the sport of hockey, we all love this league 23.39.58>>>reporter who say this, makes them ?all feel like winners...kind of like they're ?all?

Stars.

>>joy howe: this wasn't just great for the ppl center.

Restaurants and businesses in the area have been offering up specials for fans as well.

We don't know if they can do this year after year, but the fans say - they sure hope to