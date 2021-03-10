National Signing Day: Berks recap

Around the country, high school athletes are putting pen to paper today and declaring their college choice...berk's county was no different with a busy national signing day...at wilson...once again, a large class...with a handful of division i selections...wideout justin weller will be a preffered walk on heading to penn state, alex twiford will go to bucknell, and foday jalloh will head to central connecticut statetommy o'brien will wrestle at pitt, and azure fernsler will play field hockey at kent state at exeter where it's already been a busy week.

20 players made their commitment for the next level....gabe schappell is heading to army west point to continue his football career...district 3 champ sammi snyder will play tennis for lafayette...and fresh off their district win, austin desanto signed to wrestle at drexel... 3 3 <>---on cam---due to sheer numbers at wilson and exeter, full running tally on the web, wfmz.com/sports... 3