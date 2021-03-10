Extraordinary People: NCMEC's YP Board

Time has come for young professionals to step up to the plate and help continue the work of important non- profits nationwide.

Here in rochester that work has already begun.

Allison warren has more in this week's extraordinary people.

Allison warren, reporting "these photos, the faces of those still missing in our community, serve as a reminder at the national center for missing and exploited children for exactly who they're working for.

Now a young professionals board is hoping to make a difference in this community."chris navin, president yp ncmec board"there are people on the board or senior boards of all sorts of corporations or companies, charities, etc.

And who are they grooming to continue that work?"president chris navin says the answer to that lies in young professionals boards like the one at the national center for missing and exploited children in rochester.alison house, yp ncmec board"we are the only young professionals board currently nationwide for the center.

So we're the first and the only and a lot of the regional offices are very interested in starting their own chapters of young professionals because of the impact we've been able to have in our area."pam weaver, deputy executive director, ny ncmec"many of us have been at the center for a lot of years and many of our events are ones that we've done for a number of years as well, so it's nice to hear a fresh perspective."working with the senior board, the y-p board has been able to bring in almost $10,000 per year for the last three years it has existed.

And they continue to learn from those above them.

Pam weaver, deputy executive director, ny ncmec"the senior board has really embraced the young professional board.

So they do try to mentor them, some of them talk to senior board members that have similar careers and they've been able to share how they've grown and what they've done.

So it's a great way for both of them to share and they learn from each other."and the y-p board is already thinking about the next generation.

Chris navin, president yp ncmec board"we've mentored some people in high school who are looking to get some experience in the non-profit sector before they graduate and go to college so they really understand this mission and they can spread and be important parts of young professionals boards like us."

In the meantime the y-p board is focused on the center's mission and continuing the important work there.

Alison house, yp ncmec board"i think the future for this young professionals board is to just keep growing.

We're at a really pivotal point.

We're 3 years in and at this point i think we've proven we're here to stay."in rochester, allison warren, news 8.

To learn more about how you can help the national center for missing and exploited children and to see what other extraordinary people have done in this community, head to rochester first dot com.