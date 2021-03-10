Berks couple charged in death of 2-year-old daughter

A Berks County couple have been charged in the death of one of their seven children.

parents of a two-year-old girl have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of their daughter.

Authorities say they refused to get medical help for the girl when she was sick... instead... they opted for ?prayer.?

the district attorney says the child's death could have been prevented. he says the baby had pneumonia, and the parents told doctors they didn't believe in medical treatment because of their faith.

ella grace foster was just two years old.

She caught pnemonia and died just days later.

She caught pnemonia and died just days later. Police were notified by a funeral home... these parents say they pray, they don't believe in medicine ....but now now they're chaged with involuntary manslaughter.

parents are charged in the death of their own two-year-old daughter for not seeking medical treatment because of their religion.

both parents said they do not believe in doctors or medicine.

34-year-old jonathan foster and 32-year-old grace foster have lived here on talbert road in upper tulpehocken township for 12 years.... they're members of the faith tabernacle congregation in lebanon.

just days after getting sick, two-year-old ella grace died in her dad's arms in november 8th.

Two days later an autopsy revealed why.

the cause of death was pneumonia, very treatable.

authorities say, at the time of her death, ella would've had extreme difficulty breathing and a fever of around 104 degrees.

this is a first for berks county.

a sister of jonathan spoke with 69 news. She didn't want her face shown.

She didn't want her face shown.

She said she knows people might not understand, but for her congregation, trusting god is as easy as breathing... >>>aunt of ella "we just pray and god will do what is right" >>>reporter the couple went before a judge to hear the charges.

They say they're still in mourning too.

But this isn't the first for this denomination.

It's been involved in similar cases around the country.>>>adams we hope no child will suffer as a result of a parent's beliefs.

>>alexandra hogan:both parents were released on unsecured bail at 100 thousand dollars.

These charges could lead to a maximum of 12 and a half years behind bars.

Their preliminary hearing is set for next week.

Live in reading, alexandra hogan,