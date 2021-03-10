High School Vandalism

High school rivalries taken too far could result in punishment from the school and police department.

Tasmin: whag's emilie ikeda joins us live from montgomery county, with more on the recent vandalism at a high school.

Emilie?

Emilie: thanks tasmin, county employees were out here, at winston churchill high school in potomac, earlier today -- powerwashing.

I talked to one employee who said he expects to scrub off the spray-paint for several hours... the graffiti tainted walls all around school grounds.... emilie: -- similar to walter johnson high school, just ten minutes from here.

M-c-p-s suspects the progression of vandalism at the two schools was triggered by a school rivalry.

The vandalism contained markings of both schools' initials and other very inappropriate graffiti.

The bulk of the damage was at the stadiums and will be expensive to repair, according to the schools' principals.

Emilie: they sent a joint letter to families yesterday, saying this is not typical "kids will be kids" -- each incident has been deliberate and destructive.

Emilie: reporting live in potomac, emilie ikeda, whag news.

Tasmin: thank you emilie.

Students and parents to come forward with any