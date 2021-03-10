Danville creates gang task force to curb violent crime

We told you last week that danville police are focusing on gang activity after a violent 2016.

Now, the city has created a gang task force.

The task force members met for the first time today- to talk strategy.

Wdbj7's hannah story is live in danville with more information on this new task force.

Hannah - what will this task force be doing?

In the words of city councilman, lee vogler, the gang task force is going to be a work horse, not a show horse.

He says people won't see the task force out much, most of their work will be behind the scenes.

Ric scott longtime danville resident, ric scott, says danville isn't the city it used to be.

He has two sons.

Ric scott city officials heard residents concerns and have started the new gang task force.

Coming off a record-year of homicides in 2016, multiple danville agencies are collaborating to fight the gang issue.

City councilman, lee vogler city sheriff, mike mondul the city is increasing police presence.

Police are adding a precinct near the third avenue fire station.

City sheriff, mike mondul but like scott said, residents have to be safe, and help the police.

City councilman, lee vogler the gang task force is just one of nearly 30 short and long- term strategies to combat violent crime.

City council came up with those strategies at december's city council meeting.

