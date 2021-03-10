Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Lawsuit Against Spectrum-TWC

ALBANY, N.Y.

(WIVT-TV) - The New York Attorney General announced a lawsuit against Spectrum-Time Warner Cable.

York's attorney general is suing charter communications for failing to provide fast, reliable internet access as promised.

Eric schneiderman says the company promised to address network problems but failed to do so.

He says a 16-month investigation shows time warner cable promised to deliver blazing speeds while knowing it didn't have the capability.

"the allegations in today's lawsuit confirm what many of you have long suspected.

Spectrum time warner has been ripping you off."

Schneiderman said the company may have changed its name but he alleges the pattern of behavior has continued.

