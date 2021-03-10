Silicon Valley tech company Atypon expanding to Rochester

Software engineering and online publishing company Atypon is expanding to the Rochester area.

((jordan/news)) atypon's expanding to in rochester because of the reputation of local research universities like the u-of-r and r-i-t -- but also because there's a bit of local history among some of its employees."" along brown's race in the historic high falls district of rochester -- atypon is looking to grow its portfolio.

Its offices are newly renovated -- but other than desks and a few employees -- you might not know the company is thriving.((sot))"georgios: we have actually grown very rapidly in the last three years.

We have actually tripled from about 90 (employees) three years ago, to over 300 now, and we plan to hire another hundred worldwide."

Atypon is looking to hire forty people to create a local team of software engineers and developers.

The company creates online publishing platforms for research and academics.

While it's based in santa clara, california in the heart of silicon valley -- its ties to rochester are deep-rooted.

Paul connolly -- who's been with atypon for nearly a decade -- is from the area and now heads up its local office.

And when c-e-o georgios papadopoulos came to america from greece as a fulbright scholar -- rochester was one of the first places he stayed.

Though he notes no matter where the company looks to expand, local research universities play a big role.

((sot))"georgios: we like to connect to the universities on projects, and that's one of the ways we're actually recruiting the best."

The greater rochester chamber of commerce is planning to work with the company to help them do just that.((sot))"bob: to have a company like atypon come who are actively seeking people with this really high level of technology skills coming out [of college], it offers a great pipeline for employment."

But in the meantime -- connolly will work to bring talent on-board that can help the company continue to grow here in rochester.

((jordan/news)) papadopoulos tells me the company is very selective when it comes to hiring developers and engineers -- but he recognizes there's a lot of potential and talent already here in the area.

