It's Whiskers Wednesday: Meet Calvin

It's time to meet our furry friend of the day for Whiskers Wednesday!
Meet Calvin!
It looks like he may be sitting on a chair in the kitchen.
Why the kitchen?
His Mommy, Trista, says he loves it when it is snack time.
It's his favorite time of day.
I can't say I blame you, Calvin.
He's the apple of his Mommy's eye!
What a cutie!
Our thanks to Trista for sharing this adorable picture!
I don't know.
I just have to catch up, i guess.
Speaking of catching up, this week i'm committed to sticking with the schedule without having to catch up.
That said, it's time to meet our furry friend of the day for whiskers wednesday.
Meet calvin.
It looks like he may be sitting on a chair in the kitchen.
Why the kitchen, you ask?
His mommy says that he just loves it when it's snack time.
It's his favorite time of the day.
Can't say i blame you there.
He's the apple of his mommy's eye.
Our thanks to trista for sharing this adorable picture.
If you would like your cat or kitten featured on