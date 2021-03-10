It's Whiskers Wednesday: Meet Calvin

It's time to meet our furry friend of the day for Whiskers Wednesday!

Meet Calvin!

It looks like he may be sitting on a chair in the kitchen.

Why the kitchen?

His Mommy, Trista, says he loves it when it is snack time.

It's his favorite time of day.

I can't say I blame you, Calvin.

He's the apple of his Mommy's eye!

What a cutie!

Our thanks to Trista for sharing this adorable picture!