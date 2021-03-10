Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at VMI

Today a member of the supreme court shared her thoughts with an audience in our region.

Ruth bader ginsburg opened up during a talk at the virginia military institute.

Wdbj7's tim saunders and bruce young were both at vmi for today's event.

Let's begin our team coverage with tim, he's live at v-m-i.

Tim, the supreme court has been a hot topic in the last 24 hours.

People are talking about president trump's pick to serve on the supreme court, but ginsburg didn't have a word to say about that subject when she spoke here at v-m-i this morning.

During an event that resembled a segment from a daytime talk show, supreme court justice ruth bader ginsburg answered questions posed by her biographers.

She wasn't asked about president trump's nomination of neil gorsuch to serve on the high court, but she did talk about the man gorsuch might replace: the late justice antonin scalia.

Ruth bader ginsburg/supreme court justice: "i miss him very much.

I say without him the court is a paler place, because he brought such zest to our discussions."

Ginsburg spent most of her appearance talking about the supreme court decision in the 19-90's that allowed women to attend v- m-i.

She wrote the majority opinion in that case.

Chris i'll show you what ginsburg had to say on that subject tonight at six.

V-m-i's cameron hall was packed for the